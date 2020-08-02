Sunday is National Coloring Book Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Sunday is the perfect day to let your inner artist soar! August 2 is National Coloring Book Day.

Coloring has been around as far back as the 1600s. It is usually an activity that we connect with children, but a lot of adults also enjoy it.

Coloring books are a learning tool, and are often used as a way to relax.

Several U.S. government agencies offer free downloadable books, including the Department of Energy, the USDA, NASA and the CDC.

Don’t forget you don’t have to color inside the lines to enjoy coloring books. Just grab some crayons or color pencils and let the good times roll!