Sunday is National Caramel Day!

(CNN) — Got a sweet tooth? Sunday is the perfect time to indulge because April 5 is National Caramel Day! Caramels are made by adding milk and fat to a sugary syrup that has been heated and stirred.

The sweet treat has been an American favorite since the 17th century when women would add water to caramelized sugar to make candies.

By 1850, someone discovered adding milk and fat could create the soft and chewy texture that we love today.

Caramel is perfect by itself or as a topping on a number of desserts and fruit.

But be careful cooking your caramel, if it sits on high heat for too long, it will turn bitter and burn.