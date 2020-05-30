Sunday is National Autonomous Vehicle Day!

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Cars that drive themselves may still seem like something out of a movie to some, but they are very much a reality. Sunday, May 31, is time to celebrate self-driving cars because it’s National Autonomous Vehicle Day!

The day was founded three years ago to recognize what some consider one of the most important collaborations between science and technology this generation.

2017 was also the year when the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the first ten testing sites dedicated to developing autonomous vehicles.

Now, many more states have enacted legislation related to autonomous vehicles on the road.

According to the Brookings Institution, one-quarter of all cars will be autonomous by 2040.