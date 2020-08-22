Sundance Helicopters announces closure; visitors react to different Vegas experience

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on Las Vegas’ tourism industry. Today, Sundance Helicopters, a popular tourist flight company, announced it will be shutting down for good.

Sundance takes visitors for tours over the Strip and to the Grand Canyon.

As of today, they will no longer be offering those popular tourism flights. Sundance will, however, continue contractual charter work.

“I hope that they are able to save their business,” said Kathy Coxey, visiting from North Carolina.

In an Instagram post, the company stated the continued loss in revenue and lack of visitors to Las Vegas necessitated the decision to permanently close.

In the spring, the Strip completely turned dark, as everything shut down. Through the summer, it slowly came back to life in a new restricted way, but that is proving to not be enough for some businesses.

“A lot of things are closed that were open last time,” said Coxey.

Ilaria Ziu of Albania observed, “It is a big difference because people wear always masks.”

The Vegas experience is different and visitors notice.

“A bad time to come to Vegas,” noted Jud Roberts, visiting from Mississippi. “It’s been very hot, and not getting to live the whole experience.”

Many say the visits are not the same.

“Not as many people,” said Roberts. “There has been some attractions, we had one today that canceled and one in the morning that had to cancel because of COVID.”

People say seeing closures, like Sundance Helicopters, doesn’t come as a surprise due to the smaller crowds.

“Less people, but it is still wonderful to see everybody out,” said Ruby Garett, visiting from Ohio. “It is a beautiful thing.”

Despite the changes, people say they wanted to come back.

“We wearing the masks, but it is still okay,” said Garett. “I mean, I love Vegas.”

8 News Now did talk to a former employee who is saddened by the news of Sundance not returning. The company did write online it will be refunding reservations that were already planned.