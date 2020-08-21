Sundance Helicopter announces permanent closure of tour operation flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sundance Helicopters announced today the permanent closure of its tourism flight operations in Las Vegas. According to the Instagram post published Friday, the company is shutting down tours effective immediately.

“We are grateful to our entire team and each guest that joined us over the years,” Sundance Helicopter Instagram post description.

The company offered tours to the Grand Canyon, Hoover Dam and flights over the Las Vegas Strip, complete with show and dinner packages.

Sundance Helicopters said in the post, that the COVID-19 pandemic caused a steep drop in tourism in the Las Vegas area, forcing them to close for commercial tours for several months.

The loss in revenue and lack of visitors to the city then necessitated their decision to permanently close.

Sundance announced it will continue to have a presence in Las Vegas providing contractual charter work.

Sundance has served Las Vegas since 1985. Many of the comments in this farewell post showed many will miss the helicopter tours they offered in the past.