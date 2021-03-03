Sun & Safety: Las Vegas Strip resorts kick off pool season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts along the Las Vegas Strip are kicking off pool season this week, just in time for our spring and summer months. These times typically draw large crowds to various pools and dayclubs.

MGM Grand is one of the first properties to open its pools. They’re balancing safety restrictions while making sure guests are able to relax after a long year.

There is a 50% capacity limit, with no more than six people to a group.

“I do like how I see people consistently sanitizing and cleaning the benches and the layout, which really puts you at ease,” said Nina Breaux, visiting from Texas. “…Deciding to be out and wanting to have some fun, seeing that they’re actually taking precautions and cleaning and stuff, makes me feel more comfortable about being out.”

Many dayclubs will reopen as an extension of the main pools, with reservations needed. As resorts continue to require masks, one question on everyone’s mind is, “are masks required in the pool?”

“When you’re in the pool, you can remove your mask,” answered John Flynn, vice president of administration for MGM Resorts. “When you’re walking to and from the pool, you can remove your mask. Of course, when you’re actively eating food or drinking a beverage, as a lot of us do at the pool, you can remove your mask.”

He is expecting quite a bit of demand for pool season, saying widespread vaccinations are giving people a renewed sense of optimism.

“If you look around the country, you can’t really travel internationally right now. There’s only one or two places to go to celebrate and have fun,” Flynn said. “Las Vegas is it.”

If you’d like to lounge poolside, guests can make reservations at MGM, Treasure Island, The Cosmopolitan, the STRAT and Encore Beach Club.

“I think everybody is really excited to put the winter months behind them and to be able to get back and get outside,” said Flynn. “And that’s what everyone is encouraging, to get outside as much as possible.”

These reopenings will also provide jobs to people in our community. MGM Resorts is looking to hire life guards and pool ambassadors, who will help guests and make sure safety requirements are being followed.

“It’s really good to see it’s getting back to a place where people can really enjoy themselves,” said Breaux.

Many resorts are planning to do a phased reopening of the pools and their amenities. Much of that will depend on the amount of people coming to visit and restrictions.