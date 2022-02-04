Sun Country passenger describes ‘terrifying experience’ emergency landing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sun Country Airlines passenger spoke to 8 News Now about his terrifying experience when a commercial airplane made a hard, emergency landing in Las Vegas Friday morning.

“Bam, it’s a huge bang when the landing gear collapsed,” Matthew Byron said. “We’re tilted, and sliding and skidding, sparks flying.”

Byron was on Sun Country Airlines Flight 110 from Las Vegas to Minneapolis early Friday morning, and he described the moment he knew something wasn’t right.

“We get about 15 minutes out and the pilot says we have a malfunction with the landing gear,” he said, recalling the pilot’s words. “We can’t fix it with the computer, so we are going to head back to Las Vegas.”

Byron said he didn’t know what was going to happen, but he’s grateful the pilot was able to touch back down at Reid International Airport safely around 1:20 a.m.

“The plane started to go a little bit like it might pinwheel,” Byron recalled. “And he kept it on the ground, kept it flat.”

Sun County Airline Statement

A Sun Country Airlines spokesperson issued a statement Friday, citing a malfunction with the aircraft’s right landing gear.

“We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew,” Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said of the incident. “We will then work with the NTSB to fully investigate this incident and understand what happened.”

Byron told 8 News Now it’s an experience he will never forget, and he’s just grateful the situation wasn’t worse.

“Still trying to process the whole thing and get my head around it,” Byron concluded. “I was just kind of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

The Sun Country plane remained on the tarmac at Reid International Airport through Friday, as crews had to tow it away due to damage.

NTSB officials were at the airport to examine the aircraft Friday morning. None of the 56 passengers and crew on board were hurt, and they were able to deplane on the runway Friday.