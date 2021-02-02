Sun City Summerlin vaccination site booked up for COVID-19 shots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is running a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at Sun City Summerlin, but all appointments have already been filled.

The Sun City Summerlin event runs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and is in addition to the vaccination clinic at Doolittle Senior Center. That clinic is running Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The Doolittle clinic was full within hours of its announcement last week, and appointments quickly filled up when more days were added.

The Sun City Summerlin vaccination site is in collaboration with the City of Las Vegas and the Southern Nevada Health District. The Sun City homeowners association is in charge of scheduling appointments.