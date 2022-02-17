Sun City Summerlin break-ins similar to other reports in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another valley family is speaking out about a break-in – one that happened the same day some other break-ins were reported. And it happened the same way.

This time, burglars got into a home around 1 p.m. Tuesday and got away with some valuables. 8 News Now has been hearing more of these stories and there is growing concern after a string of similar incidents.

“They got in with a chrome bar,” said Linda Keller. “Mom taped it to keep the air out.”

Keller said her parents, both 86 years old, were gone for only an hour when someone broke in this Sun City Summerlin home. Keller showed us a mess that burglars left behind.

“They hit the bedroom first. They took my mom’s jewelry box, two jewelry boxes,” Keller said.

It’s a crime Keller said she is hearing about more often. She said police told her home burglaries are increasing.

“There has been a lot of break-ins up here. House down on the corner just two weeks ago,” she said.

According to a crime map from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, there have been a handful of burglaries in this ZIP code this month.

8 News Now has been contacted about a few break-ins. One that happened two weeks ago in Spring Valley was caught on tape. The criminals got in the same way. The homeowner’s son was inside at the time but managed to escape.

“What would have happened if my mom was home, or both of them home, and this happened while they were here?” Keller wondered.

After a string in burglaries, she said she wants homeowners to be vigilant. “I just want people to be aware. You got to be aware of strange cars or anything,” she said.

Keller said there was another home broken into near this house the same day. Police told 8 News Now they are investigating.