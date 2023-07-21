LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In Summerlin, on the corner of Del Webb and Sundial is a small eatery you can miss if you’re using your eyes instead of your nose to find it.

“We look at different styles of BBQ and we try to perfect them as a way they are in their region,” said Steve Cook, co-owner of Wild Fig BBQ.

Cook and Daniel “The Filipino Cowboy Chef” Schneider started Wild Fig BBQ in 2017 after 40-plus years in culinary.

The smoker is from Texas.

“It’s a big ol five hundred-gallon propane tank,” Cook said.

The post oak from Oklahoma. But, the style, well that’s a little bit of everything…

“We want to make it about a lot more than just being about the smoker,” Cook said.

Cooking up pastrami with the same seasoning used in Catz Deli in New York.

“The only difference is they steam theirs, we smoke ours,” Schneider said.

Wild Fig dishes out its usual ribs and the money make-brisket with a Vegas twang.

While all the smoking happens on the outside, the love is on the inside.

When you first walk in you’ll be greeted with a refreshing cup of melon juice and the one-of-a-kind Wild Fig charm.

“It’s like a real neighborhood place,”

On the walls are momentums from those who have served our country.

“I have a lot of friends that served it’s kind of a dedication to them,” Schneider said.

He was in the Army for ten years before pursuing culinary arts. He started this dedication in a small space in the corner of the restaurant.

“And it kind of grew,” he said.

So did Summerlin’s Wild Fig. A hidden gem sending a smoke signal far and wide.

Wild Fig BBQ is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 to seven. Join the Wild Fig email list and get the daily specials.

If you know of a hidden gem, email us at newsdesk@8newsnow.com.