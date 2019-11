LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –It’s time to dust off your ugly Christmas sweaters, the holidays are almost here.

Downtown Summerlin’s festive holiday parade starts Friday, Nov. 15. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than watching a parade filled with decorated floats, elves and even some snowflakes.

The parade takes place every Friday and Saturday in Downtown Summerlin at 6 p.m. Click here for more information.