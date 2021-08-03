Summerlin South softball team to represent Nevada in World Series tournament

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big congratulations are in order for the girls from the Summerlin South Little League team!

Their latest 10-0 victory over Arizona is taking them to the Little League Softball World Series as the West Region Champions. This is the first girls’ team from Southern Nevada to qualify for the Little League Softball World Series, which debuted in 1974, according to the team’s GoFundMe page.

The team is reaching out to the community and asking for support in covering travel costs for the tournament, which will be held Aug. 11-18 in Greenville, North Carolina. Click HERE to donate.

The local team consists of 14 girls ages 10 to 13. They took the state title in Yerington, Nev., then went on to clinch the West Regional title in San Bernandino, Calif.

We wish these girls the best of luck as they aim for the national title!