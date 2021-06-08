Summerlin Sounds concert series returns this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Free concerts will start up again at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin when the Summerlin Sounds summer concert series begins Wednesday, June 9.

The concerts are open to the public and take place every Wednesday evening until July 14. The first performance starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by a band that performs at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Families are encourage to bring blankets and enjoy a socially distanced evening outdoors.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

June 9 – Stoked! and Phil Stendek

June 16 – Empire Records and Default Valentine

June 23 – Velvet Elvis and Jase Naron

June 30 – Guilt Pleasures and Richard Mann

July 7 – Moonshiners and Illan Dvir-Djerassi

July 14 – Jeremy Cornwell and Adena Sampson

Although the concert is free, you can purchase a VIP “Picnic on the Lawn” ticket and the proceeds will go to New Vista which is a non-profit provider of supported living arrangements for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Nevada.