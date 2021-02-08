Summerlin residents buzzing about mountain lion sighting near Willows Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mountain lion seen roaming a Summerlin neighborhood over the weekend has people talking.

Some people in the area around Hualapai Way and Sahara Avenue still can’t believe they saw the lion strolling their streets.

Although it’s not something that happens every day, it’s not uncommon.

This past July, a mountain lion roamed a far west Summerlin neighborhood.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said it was tranquilized and relocated to its original habitat.

Joii Meadows lives in Summerlin near the area of Hualapai and Grand Canyon. She says Saturday around 3 a.m. she saw a mountain lion a foot away from her house with a cat in its mouth.

“I was frantic. I was actually pulling in about 3 a.m., and when I turned into my house … I turned in my corner, I see the mountain lion.

Willows Park in Summerlin, near where a mountain lion was spotted at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

She put her car headlights on it, and the mountain lion dropped the cat and ran off.

“It was really big. It was really big. I hope it’s caught and tranqualized,” Meadows said.

“I was terrified because there’s a school across the street. I have four little ones at home plus a dog,” she said.

Melissa Boyd, another Summerlin resident, said, “I shared it because I’m an animal lover and I don’t want to see anybody’s pets get needlessly taken being a mountain lion. They are dangerous to humans as well.”

Boyd remembers in July when a mountain lion was roaming a neighborhood. It was captured and relocated to its original habitat.

“Their water resources are drying out. Their food sources are drying up. So they are going to be coming in where they can get food and water,” Boyd said.

The Department of Wildlife says without DNA testing, it’s really difficult to see if it’s the same mountain lion as last year.

The mountain lion hasn’t been located. If you see it, you are asked to call authorities.