Summerlin ranks third in the nation for new home sales in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation, earned the number 3 spot nationally for the fourth year in a row, according to a report released by RCLCO, a national real estate consultant.

Home sales in the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities grew by a modest 5% compared to 2020, with a 14% decrease in sales during the second half of the year compared to the first.

With 1,619 new home sales for 2021, a 13% increase in home sales over 2021 in Nevada.

“Summerlin continues its remarkable story of enduring success with another year of strong momentum in sales and new development that keeps this exceptional community appealing to homebuyers, businesses and investors,” said Kevin T. Orrock, President, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation.

Summerlin has more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. Which includes:

250 parks

10 golf courses

150 milies of interconnected trails

26 public, private and charter schools

“Particularly as Downtown Summerlin continues to expand its office offerings and capitalize on the national trend to move workplaces closer to home, more residents will enjoy shorter daily commutes, further enhancing overall quality of life,” Orrock added.

Summerlin offers more than 115 floorplans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in various styles—from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Three more local developments ranked in the top 15 list, Valley Visita, Cadence, and Inspirada.

For information on the top-selling master-planned communities visit here.

The top two markets were both in Flordia.