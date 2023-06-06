LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 29th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.

The Patriotic Parade, organized by the Summerlin Council, will feature 70 entries, including floats, performing groups, military and veterans groups, and more. The Summerlin Council is dedicated to the social, educational, and recreational enrichment of Summerlin residents.

The parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water, and wear sunscreen.

The parade will be hosted by 8 News Now’s very own Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus and cohosted by Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez from 8 News Now and Mix 94.1.

A fan favorite, The Vegas Golden Knights, the 2023 Western Conference Champions and Stanley Cup finalists, will be returning to the parade along with the Las Vegas Aviators.

A new, special entry, “Home of the Super Bowl LVIII” by 8 News Now, will also be joining this year’s festivities. Super Bowl LVIII will be hosted in Las Vegas and aired on CBS in 2024.

American spirit will be in full swing this year, with the parade including a 40-foot American Eagle, a 30-foot Grand Old Flag, and 18 more giant inflatable balloons.

Several other popular patriotic-themed entries will return this year, including A Salute to the Military, honoring the service men and women from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases, America Sings! featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir, America Standing Tall featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd, Happy Birthday, America; and Can’t Stop the Beat by the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

The Patriotic Parade will also include a variety of new floats, including Indiana Jones Experience; Barbieland, U.S.A.; Parade of the Pink Ladies; Star Spangled Rodeo; Schoolhouse Rock; Red, White and Bluey; and Up, Up & Away with Peppa Pig.

Returning to the parade this year are fan favorites, Star Wars: The Fourth Awakens, featuring the Stars Wars Clubs of Southern Nevada, The Magic of Encanto, Mario Karts on Parade, featuring Mario and Luigi, Beach Day with Baby Shark, and Princesses on Parade.

This year’s parade will begin at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin. The parade will travel south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade will end near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in this year’s parade. Attendance along the parade route is expected to be more than 50,000 people.

No parade or viewing setup is allowed before July 3 at 7 a.m. Items placed before this time will be removed and donated.