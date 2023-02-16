LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers in the northwest valley should prepare for more roadwork.

A pair of improvement projects on State Route 613/Summerlin Parkway will begin in February in west Las Vegas.

The projects will make several improvements to safety, mobility, landscaping, and aesthetics along the corridor between Buffalo Dr. and the 215.

Work is expected to begin on Feb. 27 and is scheduled to be completed in August.

The first phase includes landscaping and work on the shoulders and median.

The projects will require intermittent overnight lane closures for paving in the spring, as well as occasional restrictions at ramps and shoulders.

