LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An armed man involved in a neighborhood dispute was simultaneously shot by both himself and Las Vegas police, officers said during a briefing Tuesday.

On Dec. 30 at 7:44 p.m., Metro police received calls about a person with a gun and neighborhood disputes on Angel Dreams Avenue, near Anasazi and Banburry Cross Drives in Summerlin.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man and a woman who told them that a man armed with a handgun, later identified as 58-year-old Paul Horn, Jr., had confronted them about speeding down the neighborhood.

Once officers figured out where Horn lived, they created a perimeter around his residence in order to attempt to de-escalate the situation, police said. They then called into the home and asked Horn to surrender peacefully.

A woman immediately left the house and followed all of the officer’s instructions. Around a minute later, Horn also left the house and appeared “agitated,” according to the briefing.

Horn ignored all of the officers’ “verbal commands” and began walking towards them quickly, raising his gun towards the officers, before pointing the gun at his own head and shooting himself.

Simultaneously, Officer Larry Jones shot his duty rifle, hitting Horn. Officer Jones, 25, has been with the LVMPD since 2019 and is currently assigned to the community policing division in Summerlin.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and brought Horn to UMC trauma where he was pronounced dead.

Horn’s charges if he would have survived would have included:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Resisting with a firearm

Assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person

Source: LVMPD

This incident marked the fourteenth officer-involved shooting in 2022 and the sixth non-fatal. This officer-involved shooting was considered non-fatal because the shot fired by the officer was not the round that caused Horn’s death.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.