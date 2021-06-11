Summerlin hosts America’s Birthday Party Parade on July 3

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A long-time tradition is back for its 27th year, after going virtual last year. The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade has become a favorite for celebrating the Fourth of July festivities.

This year, America’s Birthday Party Parade, promises to be an “entertainment-packed community showcase with all the pageantry and spirit you’ve come to expect,” according to the Summerlin parade website.

File Photo: Summerlin Patriotic Parade

The parade takes place on Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m. and will include 25 themed entries as well as parade floats, giant inflatable balloons, cartoon characters, superheros, mascots and performances by the Drumbots, Desert Angels gospel choir, West Las Vegas Arts Center, Danza del Carrizo native American dancers, Swing It Sisters, Guan Strong lion dancers, stilt walkers and a DJ.

As in past years, 8 News Now anchors Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus, along with Mercedes Martinez and JC Fernandez from 94.1, will be part of the show.

The parade route begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center to Village Center Circle, then turns west on Trails Center Drive ending at the Trails Park.

You can get more information at this link, including a map of the parade route.