Summerlin Hospital opens pediatric oncology nourishment room for patients, family members

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In partnership with Project 150 and Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF), Summerlin Hospital Medical Center opened a reimagined nourishment room on the pediatric oncology floor, inspired by TRF warrior Delilah Juarez.

Project 150 donated and delivered snacks and food supplies to stock the nourishment room, which offers patients and family members easy access to their favorites while in the hospital.

Chemotherapy treatments can impact a patient’s food preferences, and parents are often unable to leave the hospital to get food or may not be able to afford outside snacks for their child in treatment. Monthly says they will Project 150 will restock the nourishment room.

During her treatment at Loma Linda Children’s Hospital, Juarez saw the benefits of offering a snack room for patients and their families. Working with a child life specialist at Summerlin Hospital, she developed a similar concept for patients in Las Vegas.

Sept. 22 is a date that holds special significance for Juarez. Diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was 16 years old, she began treatment at Summerlin Hospital on Sept. 22, 2017 and became part of the TRF family.

Additionally, Project 150 and TRF recently collaborated to provide school supplies and meals to local Las Vegas families in need.