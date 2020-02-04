Summerlin home burglarized during open house

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of people burglarized a Summerlin home during an open house in what police call a ‘crime of opportunity.’ The incident occurred near Hualapai and Sunset on Feb. 1.

Metro’s Summerlin Area Command is actively investigating the burglary. At least six people are believed to be involved, as well as two cars.

Summerlin resident Paul Wilkes’ Ring doorbell captured clear images of the people he said burglarized his home Saturday.

“I couldn’t imagine. I just couldn’t imagine this happening,” he said.

Surveillance video revealed some of the alleged burglars talking to his realtor in the backyard.

Three of the alleged burglars from Saturday’s robbery

“Once I think they got her distracted, the other kids came in and came upstairs where the master bedroom is,” guessed Wilkes.

Wilkes said they were stuffing purses and shoes into a bag. But when his realtor went upstairs, they dropped it and ran. Video showed them sprinting away.

Wilkes’ recreation of where the bag was left

He also said the thieves stole two designer handbags, valued between $4 and $5,000 total.

The designer handbags stolen during Saturday’s burglary

But he’s more concerned about everyone’s safety.

“These kids are going to get hurt, and God forbid they hurt someone in the process … I just can’t imagine how heartsick I would be if anything would have ever happened to my realtor.”

Some realtors told us that for protection, they have more than one person run an open house.

“You need to be sure that you have enough coverage, that you are making sure that not only you’re safe but that the property stays safe,” said Eileen Guilbeault, a realtor with Urban Nest Realty.

Wilkes said his neighbors, who also had an open house, saw the same group of people there.

Now, he doesn’t plan to do that again at his home.

“That’s our safe space, and, you know it doesn’t really feel that way anymore.”

The images of the suspects are fairly clear, so police are asking for your help to identify them. You can call Metro, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.