Summerlin Half Marathon, Tour de Summerlin delayed until September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Organizers are delaying the Summerlin Half Marathon and the Tour de Summerlin bicycle event until Sept. 25.

A meeting Monday decided there is too much uncertainty about group gatherings to move ahead with the plan for April 24 events, according to an email from Summerlin Half Marathon Race Director Cynthia Ganey.

Officials said even if group gatherings of 250 are allowed by April 24, the events would likely produce a crowd of around 1,000 people. Organizers decided not to alter the event with so many unknowns.

Organizers are hoping the extra five months will be enough. They plan to reassess in June whether to proceed with September plans or wait until 2022.

For all those that initially registered for the 2020 Summerlin Half Marathon or the April 2021 Summerlin Half Marathon, registrations will be automatically transferred to the Sept. 25, 2021 Summerlin Half Marathon. If it is deferred to 2022, runners will have the choice to receive a refund or be transferred to the 2022 event.

“We want to be able to provide you a great runner experience with no rules of mask wearing, physical distancing, after event festivities, spectators, waves, etc. … so it is best that the event is deferred,” Ganey wrote in her email.