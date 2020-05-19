Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The popular Summerlin Patriotic Parade will go virtual this year due to the pandemic. The parade, which is in its 26th year, attracts as many as 40,000 people every Fourth of July.

“We plan to include a number of the same community groups and organizations that participate in the parade, but in a virtual way,” according to Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of The Summerlin Council. “As participants and details are confirmed, we will release information to get the community excited about spending the morning of July 4 with us – online, of course.”

The parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. “and still include the small-town spirit and big-city pageantry,” according to a news release on the event.

Updated information on the parade will be posted on this website.