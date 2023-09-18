LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the twenty-seventh year, a popular arts festival will return to Downtown Summerlin this October.

The Summerlin Festival of Arts will be held from Oct. 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., expanding from a two-day festival to three days.

According to a release from the festival, it will feature the works of more than 100 artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states. The festival will be set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin.

“We had an overwhelming number of qualified applicants this year, including several that are new to the event from throughout the southwestern U.S.,” Danielle Bisterfeldt, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Consumer Experience, Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin said. “Artists will showcase work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass, and jewelry – all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

The Southern Paiute tribe will be returning to the Festival for another year. Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts will be available for purchase and authentic Native American dances presented by Nuwu Wonumeegah, Calpuli Tlatelolco, Calpuli Tepeyolotli, and the Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers.

New to the festival this year is the First Friday Foundation, which will be hosting live art demonstrations on Friday, Oct. 13 during festival hours.

Free parking will be available throughout the shopping center. Downtown Summerlin is located at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive.