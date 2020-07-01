Summerlin Council gearing up for virtual patriotic 4th of July parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Summerlin Council is gearing up for their annual 4th of July parade. Tune in on Saturday at 9 a.m. on our website and Facebook page to enjoy the virtual festivities.

The Parade—Reimagined

Personal messages from celebrities, sports figures and community leaders including Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez from the Vegas Golden Knights and A’ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces

Look-backs to fan-favorite entries from past parades

Exciting musical performances and creative user-generated videos

A special “Community Cheers Parade” recognizing first responders and essential workers

Parade hosts Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus from “8 News Now” and Mercedes and JC from “Mercedes in the Morning,” 94.1

The countdown is on!

On July 4, fire up your device, find your favorite seat in the house, and get ready to click and watch live here on our website and Facebook page.

Questions? Email summerlinpatrioticparade@summerlincouncil.com.