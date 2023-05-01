LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer watering rules are in effect for Clark County as April turns to May, officials say.

The summer watering rules went into effect starting in May and run through August. According to officials from the county, watering is not allowed at all between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on any day. Additionally, watering is not permitted on Sundays.

“Just because you can water more in summer doesn’t mean plants need it,” said a Tweet from the county, which featured an image of a diminished Lake Mead titled “It’s time to get real.”

Southern Nevada Water Authority officials provided tips for saving water during the summer, including:

— Don’t water when it’s windy or rainy.

— Always check your sprinkler system for malfunctions after mowing.

— Test, adjust and repair your sprinkler heads and drip emitters weekly in the summer and monthly in the winter.

More tips are available on the SNWA website.