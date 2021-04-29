Summer watering restrictions start Saturday, May 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents are being reminded that the summer watering restrictions go into effect Saturday, May 1 and lasts until Aug. 31.

Starting Saturday, irrigation is prohibited between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Southern Nevada Watering Authority recommends that watering is done in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

Residents are being asked to to start with a three or four-day irrigation watering schedule and then slowly adding days — if needed — as valley temperatures rise.

SNWA recommends grass be watered three times a day, one hour apart, for four minutes each time to prevent water waste. At any time, property owners can water plants with a hand-held hose or conduct a supervised test of their irrigation system.

Watering at prohibited times or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a water-waste fee.

You can find more information on landscape watering tips at this link.