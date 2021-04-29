Summer watering restrictions start Saturday, May 1

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain drops falling on lush green grass

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas valley residents are being reminded that the summer watering restrictions go into effect Saturday, May 1 and lasts until Aug. 31.

Starting Saturday, irrigation is prohibited between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Southern Nevada Watering Authority recommends that watering is done in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation. Sunday watering is prohibited year-round.

Residents are being asked to to start with a three or four-day irrigation watering schedule and then slowly adding days — if needed — as valley temperatures rise.

SNWA recommends grass be watered three times a day, one hour apart, for four minutes each time to prevent water waste. At any time, property owners can water plants with a hand-held hose or conduct a supervised test of their irrigation system.

Watering at prohibited times or allowing water to spray or flow off your property is considered water waste and may result in a water-waste fee.

You can find more information on landscape watering tips at this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories