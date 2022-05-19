LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although some COVID restrictions have changed, it can be hard to know what the rules are when it comes to traveling.

8 News Now connected with an expert for a quick roundup of where things stand, and how to plan ahead.

Masks are not required on domestic flights, but some airports are still requiring them.

For those who prefer to wear a mask, passengers are still welcome to do so.

Lousson Smith is a specialist with Scott’s Cheap Flights and says his team members observed a third to half of the passengers masked on flights during the past week.

“If you are going to JFK, La Guardia, or LAX, they are still upholding those mandates,” Smith said.

For international flights, masks may be required, depending on the rules of the destination.

The best way to get clarity, check the website of the airports you’re traveling through and contact the airline if you’re not sure.

It’s a good idea to travel with an extra mask or two, just in case.

When it comes to COVID test-taking, the U.S. is one of the few countries requiring a negative COVID test to enter, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

“If you are going abroad and coming back, be mindful a day before that departure, you have to have a negative test,” Smith said. “The issue that people are facing, they forget, they are stranded in a foreign country, make sure you are remembering before you come back to the states.”

Many airline flights still have the options to be changed for free.

“All airlines are still waiving change fees for any tickets above basic economy, trade-off with basic economy price, don’t get the flexibility of other tickets,” he added.

If you have a trip booked that you know you don’t want to or can’t take, don’t cancel it and take the credit right away.



If the airline cancels it or significantly changes the schedule you’re entitled to a cash refund.