LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many people, summer trips were put on pause for the past two years. Now, with relaxed restrictions bookings are picking up.

Travel experts advise you might want to book a trip now, especially if you plan to fly to your destination. Flight prices are rising about 7% almost every week. A month ago, the cost to fly from Los Angeles to San Francisco was about $93. That same flight is now more than $300.

“Anybody watching now who is waiting to buy, those prices are only going to go up as demand grows towards summer. So, look ahead, book ahead,” said Peter Greenberg, CBS News. “Airlines are updating their fares at a rate of about 200,000 a day. You are going to have to be nimble and quick when you book your flight online.”

Greenberg suggests calling the airline or a travel agent because they can see more availability of flights than you can.

Also, keep in mind frequent flier miles are being devalued every year. Some airlines are only allowing people to earn points on comfort, business, or first class tickets and economy class is earning fewer miles.

He suggests redeeming miles as soon as possible.

Even with higher gas prices, it may make sense for some families to pay $250 for gas versus $1,000 in plane tickets for a family of four to flight.