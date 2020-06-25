Summer travel dip still leaves Las Vegas high on destination list, AAA says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A report on Americans’ summer travel predicts a 15% decline compared to last summer, with long weekend getaways replacing longer travel vacations.

AAA expects road trips to see the smallest decline (3% down) while air travel (74% down) continues to struggle back into travel plans. The reason? People are not planning far into the future, making travel decisions two to seven days in advance.

“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” said Sergio Avila, spokesperson for AAA Nevada. “When they do venture out, the greatest share of travelers – 683 million – will take to the road to satisfy their wanderlust.”

Cruises and train trips are expected to be down 85%.

How does all of this affect the decision on where to go? AAA reports users of its TripTik app and website are not going to traditional favorite Orlando. Instead, Denver has risen from the No. 10 destination to the very top.

Here are the Top 10 TripTik destinations:

Denver Las Vegas Los Angeles Seattle Phoenix Portland Myrtle Beach, S.C. Orlando San Diego Nashville

For hotel bookings, AAA’s analysis shows Las Vegas is at the very top of the list, with Orlando second.

AAA Travel data shows that when top destinations shut down earlier in the year, bookings shifted to smaller destinations. As those top destinations begin to open, they are once again the top hotel destinations, though advance bookings in general are nearly 25% shorter than this time last year.

Because of the pandemic’s impacts on travel, AAA did not release Memorial or Independence Day travel forecasts. AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit, a London-based business information provider. Summer travel is defined as July 1 through September 30.