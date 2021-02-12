Summer internships available through Nevada Department of Transportation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paid summer internships are available through the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Students can earn up to $19 per hour — depending on education and experience — working May through August during NDOT’s summer road construction season.

“The internship program allows students to gain real-life engineering and construction experience with on-the-job training in civil and environmental engineering, including highway construction, maintenance, surveying, and asset management, as well as traffic engineering, ADA compliance and civil rights, environmental stewardship and bridge inspection,” according to an NDOT news release.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 26 for positions in Carson City, Las Vegas, Reno, Elko, Ely, Tonopah and Winnemucca. Applications can be submitted by selecting the “careers” link of nevadadot.com.

Applicants must be a high school graduate and currently enrolled in a college program.

Internships will be limited to 40 interns working outdoors in highway maintenance, construction, and inspection work critical to essential public service.

More than 60 students took part in the NDOT internship program in previous years, including administrative office roles. This year’s opportunities have been adusted under COVID-19 precautions. All interns will also be provided a health safety class including COVID-related health safety protocol.