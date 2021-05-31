SUMMER FUN: Local art studio allows kids to stretch their imagination, show creative side

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School is out for summer and we are helping families find ways to fill the time.

All week long, we’re highlighting local businesses and camps that will keep the little ones learning, having fun and showing off their creative sides.

The new series kicked off Monday at Mi Amor Art, a local art studio made just for kids!

It’s a space that offers kids and parents an endless supply of crafts and art materials for them to explore and create their own masterpiece.

The art studio is 3,000 square feet, and is a great spot for family time, play dates, introduction to art, or even assistance with art projects.

Mi Amor Art owner Chelsea Bailey was inspired by her daughter to open the studio.

As a single mother, she felt a special connection to her whenever they created crafts together. Bailey wanted to open a place where parents and kids can connect and create together.

“It’s a very creative outlet. They get to express themselves and really just get to pick and do whatever they want to do while they’re here, which is something kids don’t get to do often,” Bailey said.

Kids can paint items like canvas, ceramic figures and wood cut outs, or create their own masterpiece using an assortment of materials from paper, markers, crayons, pastels and paint pens to mosaic tiles and glitter glues.

The studio is located at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Drive in the west valley.

For more information, click HERE.