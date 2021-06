LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you feel like taking a walk on the wild side, you might want to visit the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson where you can see some exotic animals.

There are lions, a giraffe and wild birds. It’s a chance to see the animals up close. There’s a behind-the-scenes tour or one where you can feed the animals.

The Lion Habitat Ranch is a non-profit sanctuary.

Guests must buy an online ticket and sign a waiver. Here’s a link.