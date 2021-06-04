SUMMER FUN: Explore desert flora at the Ethel M. Botanical Cactus Garden

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has one of the largest botanical cactus gardens of its kind. It covers three acres and features hundreds of plants.

Good morning from @EthelMChocolate Factory. The cactus garden is looking mighty sharp! Checking out what’s new, on Good Day Las Vegas @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/tiLSZIhl3D — Hector Mejia (@hectormejianews) June 4, 2021

The garden is at the Ethel M. Chocolate Factory and is open to the public and free to visit. Currently, the hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will be change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 12.

““We have three acres,” said marketing director Lisa Vannerson. “We are the largest botanical garden in the Southwest.”

People are encouraged to take a stroll through the garden to view the desert terrain year-round. There are 300 species of plants. More than half are cacti and succulents.

The outdoor garden is on the Ethel M. Chocolate property, right next to the factory which you can also check out, if you chose.

They are even making a chocolate using prickly pear.