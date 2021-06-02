SUMMER FUN: Code Ninjas coding camps for kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What do you get when you mix martial arts with computer coding? It’s called Code Ninjas and it’s a way to make coding fun for kids.

It’s a unique camp aimed at future computer coders and developers. The students are the ninjas and the instructions are the code senseis.

Code Ninjas is launching week-long summer camps for kids ages 7 to 14 at two locations: Centennial Hills and Summerlin. The camps take place from June 7 to Aug. 6.

The camp is designed to teach kids some valuable coding skills with a martial arts inspired curriculum. Kids will build their own video games and actual robots.

There are half and full-day camps with multiple themes such as Space week, Pokemon week, Superhero week and Dinosaur week.

There is an open house this Sunday, June 6, to learn more. You can find more details at this link about the program.