SUMMER FUN: Art camps helps kids explore their creative side

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School’s out for summer and 8 News Now is helping kids and families find things to do.

Is your preteen or teen always reciting lines from movies or creating dance routines to the latest song?

If you have an aspiring young performer, there’s a camp through the Rainbow Company Youth Acting Summer Workshop that might be perfect for that child.

The City of Las Vegas has several performing arts camps for pre-teens and teens.

The camp is a two-week, full-day intensive experience will spark creativity through various theatre arts experiences that will hone acting skills, dance skills, and visual arts skills.

Students will build confidence, increase self-esteem, discover hidden talents, develop teamwork, and foster creativity.

You can find out more about the city camps at this link.