Summer camps opening around the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summer camps are starting to open around the Las Vegas valley and that could be music to the ears of many parents who have spent the past few months at home with school age children due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8 News Now has compiled a list of some of the camps available:

City of Las Vegas Camps Vegas Strong Summer Academies run from June 8 – Aug. 7 Camp is from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. for children between the ages of 6 – 13 years old Special academy for those 3 – 5 years old Camp is offered at various community centers — the cost is $75 weekly Financial assistance can be requested



Click here for more information on how to register and where the camps are located.

Code Ninjas The camp is for children ages 7 – 14 and introduces children to coding and game-based instruction. Code Ninjas is offering free one-on-one sessions at their Summerlin and Centennial Hills locations. The week-long camp guides children through a variety of challenges and activities that include building their own video games and an actual robot. Half and full-day camps are available.



“Students have missed out on so much lately and we want to provide a fun and safe environment for them to explore their love of technology and continue the learning adventure,” said Craig Barishman, owner and director of Code Ninjas Centennial Hills. “Our summer camps are designed to introduce coding to kids while simultaneously teaching teamwork and problem-solving skills.”

For the Summerlin location, call 702-518-0116 or visit them online at www.codeninjas.com/nv-summerlin. For Centennial Hills, call 702-741-4284 or visit them online at www.codeninjas.com/nv-centennial-hills.



N ational Inventors Hall of Fame Camp Invention is offered for K-6th graders STEM Maker Lab is offered for 1st-6th graders Invention Project is offered for 6th-9th graders Leaders in Training is offered for 7th-9th graders



Camp Invention is a summer program focused on bringing STEM concepts to life. The program is led by local teachers and gives children an opportunity to become innovators through teamwork and hands-on work.

Well Turned Write r Offered to students ranging from 2nd-12th grade Summer students will get a chance to publish their work The camp is will be offered through video sessions

Well Turned Writer provides reading and writing lessons with a curriculum rooted-in communication. The goal is to help build students’ confidence and show them how to effectively communicate. You can find more information on the workshops offered, at this link.

Discovery Childrens’ Museum Week-long sessions offered from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Camp is offered for children 6 – 8 years old and 9 – 11 years old Camps offered through July 31



The camp offers fun activities that focus on science and art. Variety of camps: Astronomy All-Stars, Wizardly Camp, Dinosaur Detectives, Folk and Fine Art and Budding Biologists. Click here for more information and to register.