LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Classes will soon end for students around the Las Vegas valley and summer camps will be starting. The camps fill up quickly but some still have openings and 8 News Now has compiled a list.

City of Las Vegas Youth Summer Camps at Betty Becker Family Technology Community Center

Drone Summer Camp (ages 12-15) Tues. – Fri., June 20-23, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., plus Drone Soccer demonstration and competition on June 24, 8 – 11 a.m. Cost: $290 for the week.

(ages 12-15) Tues. – Fri., June 20-23, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., plus Drone Soccer demonstration and competition on June 24, 8 – 11 a.m. Cost: $290 for the week. Esports Teen Camp (ages 12-15) Mon. – Fri., June 12-16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $290 for the week.

(ages 12-15) Mon. – Fri., June 12-16, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Cost: $290 for the week. Esports Camp featuring Minecraft and Roblox (6-11) Tues. – Fri.) June 20-23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., plus esports competition Sat., June 24, 1-4 p.m. Cost: $290 for the week.

(6-11) Tues. – Fri.) June 20-23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., plus esports competition Sat., June 24, 1-4 p.m. Cost: $290 for the week. 3D Print Camp (ages 6-11) Mon. – Fri., June 12-16, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily. Cost: $290 for the week.

For all of the City of Las Vegas Camps, including day camps from May 23 – Aug. 4, Junior Lifeguard camps, and Cultural Arts camps you can find more information and register at this link.

Mermaid School

Mermaid School is returning to Las Vegas for the summer break. It’s at the Silverton Casino and is a 90-minute experience for ages seven to adult. Mermaid students will swim in the casino’s 117,000-gallon aquarium with tropical fish and rays while wearing a mermaid tail. Reservations are required. For more information, call (702) 263-7777.

The Mermaid School for Kids (ages 7-12) is on select days from May 20 – Aug. 5, from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

There are also classes for families and for adults.

Drama Kids Summer Camps

Bitty Broadway Aristocats Showcase (ages 4 -7) offers various half-day, weeklong camps starting at $179.

Summer Splash Musical Mash (ages 6 -12) offers full-day, two-week camps starting at $419.

Improv Performance or High School Musical 2 (ages 12 -17) offers full-day, two-week camps starting at $249

For more information on Drama Kids Camps, click here or call (702) 870-4354.

Watch Me Grow Summer Camp in North Las Vegas