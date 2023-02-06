LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students applying for Clark County’s Summer Business Institute internships are running out of time.

Local high school students have until Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. to apply online for paid summer internships.

How to apply

No paper applications are available or will be accepted.

The application for the SBI program is posted on Clark County’s Department of Human Resources website pages.

Students requiring assistance completing the application online may contact their local high school’s counselor’s office or Clark County’s Human Resources Department at (702) 455-4565.

“The Summer Business Institute program is now in its 27th year and offers a fantastic opportunity for young people to gain leadership skills and explore career paths of interest to them after they graduate from high school,” said Clark County Commission Chairman Jim Gibson. “We appreciate our private-sector partners who continue to support this program each year to make it a success.”

Clark County launched the SBI program in 1996 in partnership with the Clark County School District and local businesses to provide real-world, on-the-job experience in a variety of fields including law, medicine, engineering, recreation, education, and information technology.

Dozens of area businesses participate in the program along with many County departments and agencies.