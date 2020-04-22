Suicides drop as Las Vegas deals with COVID-19 crisis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Suicide statistics from the Clark County Coroner’s office show fewer people taking their own lives as stay-at-home rules change day-to-day routines for many.

The statistics compare the time frame from March 15 to April 20 from 2019 and 2020.

Despite financial pressures of mass layoffs at Las Vegas casinos and uncertainty about personal safety in the COVID-19 crisis, only 26 suicides were reported this year. There were 43 suicides over the same 36-day period in 2019.

Men continue to commit suicide at a higher rate than women. In 2019, 33 of the 43 cases involved men, and this year 22 out of 26 suicides were men.

And most people who commit suicide are white: 26 out of 43 in 2019, and 19 out of 26 this year.