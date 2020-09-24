Suicide prevention events planned Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A program organized by MHS Behavioral Services titled “Let’s Talk … Suicide Prevention Through Community Connections” will take place Saturday morning at several host sites across the valley to bring attention and raise money to combat the problem.

Part 1 of Saturday’s program will take place at four sites at 9 a.m.:

Ty’s Place: A Safe Place for Teens , 205 W. Centennial Pkwy., Suite 130, North Las Vegas, 89084 — awareness and providing prevention tools for youth.

, 205 W. Centennial Pkwy., Suite 130, North Las Vegas, 89084 — awareness and providing prevention tools for youth. Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospitals , 102 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., Henderson, NV, 89015 — crisis intervention and health care resources.

, 102 E. Lake Mead Pkwy., Henderson, NV, 89015 — crisis intervention and health care resources. Vegas Roots Community Garden , 715 N. Tonopah Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 89106 — nutrition and mental health.

, 715 N. Tonopah Dr., Las Vegas, NV, 89106 — nutrition and mental health. Reconciliation Apostolic Ministries (RAM), 911 G. St., Las Vegas, NV, 89106 — awareness, prevention and faith-based communities.

Part 2 will bring participants to Nevada Partners, 690 W. Lake Mead Blvd., North Las Vegas, NV, 89030, for a lunch catered by the Culinary Arts Academy at 11 a.m.

Performances by Toe Tag Monologues and speakers from Metro LIMA will be featured.