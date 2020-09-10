Suicide leading cause of death among Nevada teens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has some alarming numbers when it comes to suicide. The Silver State ranks 11th in the nation for suicide and it’s the leading cause of death among teens.

According to the Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention, 19 out of every 100,000 residents commits suicide.

Dinisha Mingo of MHS Behavior Services, who specializes in crisis counseling talks about the importance of awareness especially among the elderly and teens.

“We see so many populations already at risk for being disproportionately disadvantaged or having higher rates of it. In addition, job loss, grief and not being able to be with loved ones, we see an onset of depression and anxiety which can be a precursor to suicide.”

The 14th annual Walk in Memory – Walk for Hope will take place virtually on Saturday, Sept. 12. You can register in the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention website.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, there will be suicide prevention workshops that will focus on teens, crisis intervention and the faith community. You can register at this website.

If needed, this is the phone number for the 24-hour suicide prevention hotline 800-273-8255.