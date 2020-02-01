‘Suicidal’ man dies in Metro custody

Live Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday afternoon, Metro police were dispatched to a home in the 7400 block of Hawk Shadow Avenue, near Russell and Buffalo, for the report of a man who ingested an “unknown narcotic.”

Officers say they made contact with a suicidal man who was not listening to police. He was placed in handcuffs, but stopped breathing as medical teams attempted to treat him. The man was taken to Spring Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Metro Captain Nichole Splinter described what happened in this statement.

