LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is an interesting place. The idea that what happens here stays here has been thoroughly debunked at this point, and this rundown of the weird and the wild events covered by 8newsnow.com in 2023 is no doubt proof of that.

Here are the head-turning headlines 8 News Now covered in 2023.

Fuel Fears

In February, officials from the state of Nevada issued states of emergency due to the disruption of a gas pipeline. The pipeline, which is one of two that feeds southern Nevada, provides 90% of the fuel for Clark County.

Customers in line to fill up at a gas station near Rancho and Alexander on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (KLAS)

The leak coincided with the weekend of Super Bowl LVII, and caused some in the Las Vegas valley to stock up on fuel, although officials said the region had an adequate supply of gasoline and that shortages were not expected.

One day later, the pipeline was repaired, and the normal flow of fuel resumed to southern Nevada.

Freaky Fish

In March, we were introduced to carp and striper fish, the non-native inhabitants of Lake Mead that visitors can often be found feeding popcorn from the marina shop.

Carp and striper fish swim around the Lake Mead marinas at Hemenway Harbor. Mar. 26, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

The fish can be seen begging for food around Hemenway Harbor. Wildlife experts advise against feeding the hundreds of fish with gaping mouths. Though officials say they are not aware of any adverse health effects from the fish consuming the popcorn, ducks and other birds who get into the human treat might have a problem.

Resubmerged at the Reservoir

Just a few months later, it was revealed (or unrevealed) that the Monolith of Lake Mead, a speedboat jutting out from the soil around the water and serving as a poignant representation of the lake’s water levels, had started submerging once again. As Lake Mead levels rose thanks, in part, to releases from Lake Powell, the makeshift monument began to sing back into the water.

A large boat re-emerges from Lake Mead as lake levels continue to drop. (Photo: Travis Pardee)

The emergence of the speedboat was first documented in May 2022 by Travis Pardee and his children swimming around the hull jutting out of the water.

Poké-Parkway

In May, the world was introduced to Charmander and Squirtle lanes, and Jigglypuff Place. A neighborhood in Henderson caught Pokémon fans’ attention worldwide as 8newsnow.com revealed some of the area’s streets were named after various monsters from the 90s video game and television phenomenon.

Photo: Justin Walker (KLAS)

Andrea Miller, construction manager at Harmony Homes, was responsible for naming the streets, and found inspiration from her children.

“My boys, a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old, are obsessed with Pokémon. That’s where I got the idea from,” Miller said.

It turns out, many people are interested in living on Jigglypuff Place.

“When I hear Jigglypuff, I giggle,” Miller said. “When you’re coming home from work and you had a bad day and you have to turn on Jigglypuff [Place], that will make you smile.”

Backyard Beings

From pocket monsters to extraterrestrials, a Las Vegas family said they had an alien encounter in June, when they reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan police that they had seen something crash from the night sky, and “non-human” beings emerge in their back yard. Police officers also saw the bright light shoot from the night sky, adding to the credibility of the encounter.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society. (KLAS)

The “beings” were described as 8 to 10 feet tall with big eyes to 911 dispatchers, and the caller said they were “100 percent not human.”

Although initial video showed a circular imprint in the dirt said to represent a landing spacecraft, 8 News Now Investigators discovered that the shape could be seen via Google Earth satellite for more that a year, predating the incident. The aerial phenomenon, scientists said, was likely the work of a meteor. Still, the backyard encounter is one shrouded in mystery.

Cricket Kerfuffle

Not long after the purported alien encounter, an invasion started. No, not of extraterrestrials, instead — crickets. Visitors and locals alike may have noticed the creatures creeping around the Las Vegas valley, causing people to bob and weave trying to avoid the insects.

Mormon crickets in Elko, Nevada. (Credit: CBS/Newspath)

According to entomologists, the Mormon cricket infestations happen in the western United States and there’s not much residents can do besides just wait it out.

Disrobed Disorder

In July, a man made headlines nationally after police said he “ran completely naked through the Linq to [Harrah’s],” where he “climbed atop a poker table came and flaunted his genitals to all who [passed].”

Photo of Brian Danilczyk provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Brian Danilczyk, of West Babylon, New York faced charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and battery after police said he led a chase from the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino to LINQ Hotel and finally to Harrah’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino before officers apprehended him. The incident started when police say Danilczyk attacked a person with one leg.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting national media to interview Danilczyk’s family including his wife, who told TMZ that her husband “is the victim” and that his beverage had been spiked with hallucinogenics, triggering the incident.

Serenaded by Sheeran

A few months later, recording artist Ed Sheeran crashed a Las Vegas wedding at the legendary Little White Wedding Chapel. This came just after Sheeran’s Allegiant Stadium concert was postponed at the last moment due to technical challenges at the stadium.

Ed Sheeran crashes a wedding at the Little White Wedding Chapel. (Mark Surridge)

The musician serenaded the couple as they exchanged vows and even signed their marriage license as their witness.

Sheeran would return in October to perform his make-good show at Allegiant Stadium.

Swindled at Sphere

The newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline, the glowing, unmistakable Sphere lit for the first time on July 4, and opened for business with its inaugural performance in September. Irish rock legends U2 christened Sphere’s stage on Sept. 29 with a “blue carpet” to celebrate the occasion.

Hailey McNally faces charges of grand larceny and burglary after police say she stole more than $50,000 from her “sugar daddy.” (LVMPD)

However, not quite as celebratory, in October, police said a woman made an arrangement online to spend a weekend in Las Vegas with a man who had referred to himself as a “sugar daddy.” Investigators believe she left a U2 performance at Sphere and made her way to Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino where she allegedly took approximately $11,700 in cash and $5,200 in casino chips from the victim’s safe. He had given her the combination.

Hailey McNally faced charges of grand larceny of more than $25K and residential burglary, which are both felonies.