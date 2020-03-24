Subcontractor worker for Resorts World tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A worker on the Resorts World construction site has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker was last at the site on March 17, according to site records.

His crew was notified and told to stay home and self-isolate for two weeks, as outlined in the CDC guidelines.

Resorts World also said the work area has been shut down until April 1 and will be sanitized.

To minimize the risk of coronavirus, Resorts World Las Vegas and W.A. Richardson Builders says they have implemented the following preventative policies and procedures: