Subcontractor worker for Resorts World tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A worker on the Resorts World construction site has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker was last at the site on March 17, according to site records.

His crew was notified and told to stay home and self-isolate for two weeks, as outlined in the CDC guidelines.

Resorts World also said the work area has been shut down until April 1 and will be sanitized.

To minimize the risk of coronavirus, Resorts World Las Vegas and W.A. Richardson Builders says they have implemented the following preventative policies and procedures:  

  • Implementation of social distancing, including in manlifts and elevators, and good hygiene practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD);
  • Reinforcement of wellness, sanitation and social distancing guides at scaled-down daily toolbox meetings;
  • Required daily temperature checks/monitoring for all workers;
  • Installation of additional handwashing stations throughout the job site;
  • Increased sanitation of portable restrooms;
  • Implementation of teleconferencing in lieu of all nonessential meetings;
  • Reduction in crew size to assist in social distancing compliance;
  • Reinforcement of companies’ policies to encourage any employee who feels sick to stay home;
  • In addition to the above policies, Resorts World Las Vegas and W.A. Richardson Builders are diligently looking at ways to enhance these measures to protect the health and safety of on-site workers.

