Styx returning to Venetian Resort Sept. 25-26

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rock band Styx is returning for a two-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre this fall!

Styx is the latest group is announce its return to the Vegas stage. The shows will be held on September 25 and 26, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. PT. Those that are interested in attending can buy tickets at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

Tickets for pre-sale:

Styx fan club members: Tuesday, March 30 at 10 a.m. PT.

Grazie Rewards club members and Live Nation customers: Wednesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. PT.

NOTE: All pre-sales will end Thursday, April 1 at 10 p.m. PT.

For these special performances, the band has created an exclusive set list and brand new stage production. Band members include James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals).

After more than a decade together on the road, Styx is looking forward to performing as many shows as it can as long as it can.