STUNNING: Aurora Borealis display

Onlookers who braved the bitter cold to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in Finland this week were treated to quite a entrancing and dramatic show. The shifting green patterns illuminated the night sky in the Lapland region for more than nine hours Wednesday night, according to Reuters.

The Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis are a natural light predominantly seen in high-latitude regions, especially the Arctic. They can also be seen in the Southern Hemisphere and are called Aurora Australis.