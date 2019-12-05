‘Stuff The Bus’ toy drive gets help from retired firefighter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local retired firefighter is doing his part to give back with the 3rd annual “Stuff The Bus” Toy Drive benefiting the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Michael Perry, a retired firefighter, turned real estate agent, is continuing his tradition to have an RTC bus parked outside a Firehouse Subs.

Unwrapped toys and gift cards will be accepted all day Monday and everything collected will be donated to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive.

Anyone who donates toys throughout the day will receives a sandwich coupon from Firehouse Subs, and if your donations are equal to or greater than $50 in value, you will be entered into a raffle to win various prizes – including Vegas Golden Knights tickets, gift cards and more.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so by dropping off a gift or toy at the Firehouse Subs on Monday, Dec. 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m..