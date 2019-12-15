Study: Travelers to break records this holiday season

FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2009 file photo, travelers including Irene Yambao, second from right, and her 7-year-old daughter Kathryn pick up their luggage at the San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. Airlines have cut the number of flights they offer because fewer people have been flying during the recession. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have plans to travel this holiday season? Travelers heading to different places for the holidays are set to break records this year, according to AAA study.

More than 115 million people will travel this holiday season from Sunday, Dec. 21 to Wednesday, Jan. 1. That is the most in nearly 20 years since AAA began tracking in 2000.

Holiday cheer is at an all time high with 104 million Americans driving to family member’s homes. Trains, buses and cruise ships are seeing a 3 percent increase from last year.

Almost 7 million people are taking to the skies with Santa and flying to their destination. When it comes to the airport, officials say not to be an elf, as they want the gifts unwrapped.

“If you’re bring the gifts through the checkpoint, that in particular takes more time because if it’s an item that alarms, the announcer then has to unwrap the gift right? And that a frustrating moment because you spent all the time and material to wrap it,” Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said.

TSA says more people fly during the holidays that are unfamiliar with the process. They are reminding travelers to arrive at least two hours early and no liquids more than three ounces are allowed through security.