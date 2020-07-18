Study: Subaru, Lexus rank high in brand loyalty

Subaru logo is seen at a car dealer in San Jose, California on October 16, 2019. 366,000 Subaru Foresters are recalled due to a defective airbag sensor. Affected models come from the 2015-2018 model years. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — People who drive Subaru vehicles continue to go back for more.

Subaru has the highest loyalty rate, according J.D. Power.

The company looked at the percentage of vehicle owners who chose the same brand when trading in or purchasing their next car.

For the second year in a row, Subaru ranked highest overall and in mass market brands, with a 60.5% loyalty rate.

It was followed closely by Toyota and Honda.

For luxury vehicles, Lexus ranked highest with a 48% loyalty rate. Coming in second was Mercedes-Benz and then BMW in third.